EOS Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $4.0850 by 07:51 (11:51 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.68% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 26.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $3.8430B, or 0.23% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.6721 to $4.1413 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 4.32%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.2192B or 1.67% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.4699 to $4.4987 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 82.22% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $52,773.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.34% on the day.

was trading at $1,618.66 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.05%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $989.5699B or 59.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $187.0828B or 11.22% of the total cryptocurrency market value.