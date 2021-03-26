Emma Stone Quietly Welcomes First Child With Husband Dave McCary

Instagram

The ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ star, who has never confirmed her pregnancy, has reportedly given birth to her first child in the Los Angeles area almost two weeks ago.

Emma Stone is likely enjoying her secluded life as a new mom now. The actress, who has been notoriously private about her personal life, has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary.

TMZ was the first to break the news of the arrival of the Academy Award-winning actress’ first child. Sources tell the site that she gave birth earlier this month, on Saturday, March 13, in the Los Angeles area. Since there’s still no confirmation from the star nor her representative, it’s currently unknown if the baby is a boy or a girl.

Emma never confirmed her pregnancy, but she couldn’t hide the fact after she was spotted sporting a baby bump in late 2020. In November, she fueled the speculation when she told Entertainment Tonight’s child reporter Macklin Cohen that she was looking forward to having her own kids.

During an interview for her animated movie “The Croods: A New Age“, Emma was asked how she feels about starting a “pack” of her own. In response, she stated, “I feel pretty good about starting my own pack. Although I don’t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are.” She added, “They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble.”

In January of this year, the 32-year-old went out and about in Los Angeles. She was seen cradling her growing baby bump during a walk with a female friend. She was last seen in public when running errands in Santa Monica, California on March 4, still looking heavily pregnant.

Emma and Dave, who began dating in October 2017, got engaged in December 2019. By May 2020, rumors about them secretly getting married surfaced, especially after the “La La Land” star swapped her engagement ring for a simple gold band when appearing on Reese Witherspoon‘s “Hello Sunshine” series.