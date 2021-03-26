Dolphins trade back into top 10 of draft via swap with Eagles

The Miami Dolphins traded out of the top 10 of this year’s NFL Draft when they completed a blockbuster deal with the San Francisco 49ers, but they were back in just minutes later.

Shortly after it was reported that the Dolphins had traded the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the 12th overall pick and future picks, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they had completed a trade of their own with Miami. That deal involves the Dolphins flipping the No. 12 pick to Philly for the No. 6 pick. The Eagles are also getting a future first-round pick in the deal.