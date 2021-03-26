Demi Lovato Reflects On “Safe And Expected” Engagement

“I really had myself fooled,” Demi said of her engagement. “Because it was the safe and expected thing.”
“Obviously I cared deeply about the person,” she went on. “But there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m OK.'”
“Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now,” Demi told EW. “I don’t know if that will change in 10 years and I don’t know if that’ll never change, but I love accepting myself.”
“I’ve always known I was hella queer,” she added. “But I have fully embraced it.”