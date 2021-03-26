Demi Lovato Reflects on Her Past Engagement to Max Ehrich: I Had Myself ‘Fooled’

Instagram

In a new interview, the 28-year-old ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer reveals she realizes that her engagement to the ‘Young and the Restless’ actor gives her ‘false sense of security.’

Demi Lovato has reflected on her past engagement to actor Max Ehrich. In a new interview, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed that she felt like she fooled herself with her romance with “The Young and the Restless” cast member.

“I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing,” Demi admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.’ ”

She then mentioned she realized that their relationship gave her “false sense of security.” The former Disney star explained, “Now that I’m not engaged or married and I’m okay, I’m like, ‘Wow. Isn’t that so much more empowering?’ It’s not this false sense of security.” She also said her $1 million worth massive engagement ring “made it really real.”

The 28-year-old went on to say, “The second it was off, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m good. I don’t need that.’ I just don’t need an object on my finger to make me feel like I’ve got my s**t together. It looks like stability, but it doesn’t mean that it is.”

Demi announced her engagement to Max in July 2020 after months of dating. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” Demi wrote on Instagram at the time.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself,” she added. “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

However, it didn’t last long as Demi confirmed that she broke off the engagement just two months later. In an interview following the breakup, Demi revealed that ending her engagement helped her learn herself. “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” the “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker told Glamour. “This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”