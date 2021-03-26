Demand for German goods pushes business morale to almost two-year high By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble campers at Knaus-Tabbert AG factory in Jandelsbrunn
(Corrects forecast month in second paragraph to March not February)
BERLIN (Reuters) – German business morale hit its highest level in almost two years in March as rising demand for manufactured goods kept factories in Europe’s largest economy humming through rising coronavirus infections and lockdown restrictions, a survey showed on Friday.
The Ifo institute said its business climate index shot up to 96.6, the highest reading since June 2019, from an upwardly revised 92.7 in February. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a March reading of 93.2.
“Despite rising infection numbers, the German economy started spring with confidence,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement.
(This story corrects forecast month in second paragraph to March not February)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.