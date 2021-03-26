De La Hoya set to come out of retirement in July By Reuters

Matilda Colman
(Reuters) – Oscar De La Hoya on Friday said he is coming out of retirement to fight on July 3 against a yet-to-be-named opponent in what will be the 48-year-old’s first bout since 2008.

De La Hoya wants to take on Floyd Mayweather, Yahoo Sports reported, which is no surprise given the huge money their 2007 bout generated for both camps.

“July 3rd, I’m making my comeback,” De La Hoya said during a Triller Fight Club event alongside rapper Snoop Dogg.

The American’s return to the ring comes after former-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson last year battled Roy Jones Jr. in an exciting charity exhibition bout that was ruled a draw.

Mayweather is expected to take on YouTube personality Logan Paul in a postponed exhibition bout sometime later this year.

De La Hoya’s last professional fight was a loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

