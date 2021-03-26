DAZN wins top broadcast rights for Serie A in Italy



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Internet streaming service DAZN’s logo is pictured in its office in Tokyo



MILAN (Reuters) – Serie A clubs on Friday awarded DAZN the rights to screen Italy’s top flight soccer championship in the league’s home market for the next three seasons, two sources said, in one of the largest deals for the streaming service in Europe.

DAZN, which entered the Italian market in 2018, offered some 2.5 billion euros ($2.95 billion) for the rights to screen all Serie A matches over the 2021-2024 period, including exclusive rights for seven out of 10 games per match day, sources had previously said.

DAZN beat a rival bid by U.S.Comcast (NASDAQ:)’s unit SKY which had offered 2.25 billion euros to screen Serie A on its satellite and digital terrestrial TV platforms.

At a teleconference meeting, 16 out of 20 clubs backed DAZN’s bid to buy the rights to broadcast all Serie A’s matches, said the two sources, who are attending meeting.

Serie A will hold talks until March 29 with Italy’s top pay tv broadcaster SKY over non exclusive rights to screen three games per matchday, the same sources said.

($1 = 0.8488 euros)