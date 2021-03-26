Commodity gains push European stocks to 1-week high By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) – European stocks rose on Friday, helped by gains in commodity-linked companies as investors balanced worries about surging coronavirus cases with the prospect of a strong U.S. economic recovery.

The pan-European index rose 0.8% by 0810 GMT, hitting a one-week high. The benchmark was on course for its fourth straight weekly rise.

Mining and oil & gas stocks were the top gainers in Europe, up 2.1% and 1.8%, helped by higher commodity prices.

UK-listed miner Kaz Minerals Plc rose 2.9% after it received a final bid worth 4.02 billion pounds ($5.53 billion) from Chairman-led Nova Resources.

Market sentiment, for most part of the week, was weighed down by worries about new lockdowns and a slow pace of vaccination in the euro zone, but optimism about a stimulus-driven recovery in the United States brightened the outlook for global growth.

British insurer Aviva (LON:) was up 2.1% after it sold its Polish operations to Germany’s Allianz (DE:) for 2.5 billion euros ($2.94 billion) in cash. Allianz gained 1.3%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR