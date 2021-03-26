Chrissy Teigen Speaks of Fear Her Mother Is at Risk of Being Targeted by Anti-Asian Haters

Instagram

Attributing the spike of anti-Asian violence to false reference of COVID-19 as ‘the China virus,’ the ‘Bring the Funny’ judge calls for support to the Asian-American community.

The spike in anti-Asian violence has struck too close to home for Chrissy Teigen. Being half Asian, the wife of singer John Legend openly talked about the fear she had that her mother Vilailuck is at risk of being targeted.

The 36-year-old beauty weighed in on the issue during an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” which will be aired on Friday, March 26. “I automatically think of when my mom’s without me, ‘How do people look at her? How do people treat her?’ ” she shared. “A lot of mothers and fathers are being targeted around the country and it’s so obvious what the motive is.”

Sharing her two cents, the “Bring the Funny” host unabashedly blamed politicians for referring to COVID-19 to a specific region. “I think we just came out of a long line of politicians that put a target on Asian people’s backs by calling it ‘the China virus’,” she told host Kelly Clarkson.

Chrissy went on to call on fellow Americans to put an end to the blaming at Asian-Americans. “If people can just reach out in any way to support the Asian-American community, APPI in general,” she then pleaded. “There’s Stop AAPI Hate, which is a wonderful organization to donate to and an organization called 18 Million Rising is really incredible. It’s little things like supporting Asian-owned businesses around you, supporting your local Chinatown.”

During the interview, Chrissy also took part in Kelly’s Ultimate Twitter Questionnaire segment. When presented with a Twitter question about what three words she would say to her 18-year-old self, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model answered flawlessly, “It’ll work out.”

Her talk with Kelly aside, Chrissy had recently deleted her official Twitter account. On why she bid farewell, she explained in her last tweet that read, “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.” The negative vibes she mentioned was related to her business collaboration with Kris Jenner.