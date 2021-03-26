Chrissy Teigen Clarifies ‘Obama Thing’ Sex Story

Instagram

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ presenter clears up her past comments about ‘Obama thing’ sex story when asked about her intimate rendezvous with husband John Legend.

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen has set the record straight on her sex life with John Legend after namedropping former U.S. President Barack Obama in an old anecdote about the “strangest” place the couple has ever become intimate.

The model, TV personality, and cookbook author revisited a years-old quote of hers from the Grammy Awards red carpet as she appeared on America’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday night (25Mar21), getting candid in order to avoid eating a bull penis as part of the regular game segment, “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”.

“We had some fun days…,” Teigen began. “I want to (answer), because I need to clear it up. Because one time at the Grammys I had said, ‘We had sex at that Obama thing.’ And that came out wrong, because what I actually meant was, it was that Obama thing, but wasn’t like with them or near them… I believe it was at the DNC (Democratic National Convention), actually…”

“And there was a bathroom, it was in the bathroom,” the mother-of-two clarified. “It was a while ago.”

Teigen didn’t specify when she and Legend got down and dirty at the political event, but the R&B star was a performer at the 2008 gathering.

The convention bathroom wasn’t the only odd place the loved-up couple has had sex – they previously joined the Mile High Club after getting busy on a plane.

“Yeah, right in front of the juice bar,” Teigen smiled. “On a plane. Not even private, James! Public!”

Although Teigen was happy to spill her guts when it came to questions of intimacy, she forced herself to drink some of a fishy milkshake, made with salmon, tuna, and fisheye, to avoid naming which of her own-branded products she believes is “not worth buying.”

Corden also stepped up to the plate to take on the twisted truth or dare game, biting into an ant-covered corndog (fried sausage snack) and cow tongue jelly to dodge ranking members of Britain’s royal family, and avoid having to reveal how much he is being paid to serve as a spokesperson for diet firm Weight Watchers.