China copper smelters skip Q2 treatment charge floor, citing ample inventory

SHANGHAI/BEIJING — China’s top copper smelters on Friday set no floor for treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) in the second quarter, arguing they have enough concentrate in stock as a wave of maintenance gets under way, three smelter sources said.

TC/RCs, an important source of revenue for smelters, are paid by miners when they sell copper concentrate, or semi-processed ore, to be refined into metal. The charges typically go down when the concentrate market tightens and smelters have to accept lower terms to secure feedstock.

The state-backed members of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) are supposed to adhere to the quarterly floor in any spot concentrate deals.

The lack of a floor – for only the third time in the CSPT’s history – paves the way for transactions to be done at TC/RCs well below first-quarter floor levels of $53 a tonne and 5.3 cents a pound, as market rates languish at 10-year-lows closer to $30 and 3 cents amid tight mine supply.

But one of the sources who attended a CSPT meeting in Shanghai on Friday said: “We have purchased enough copper concentrate.”

A second attendee said it was difficult to set a floor price due to volatile market conditions and already low TC/RCs. All three sources declined to be identified as the meeting was private.