China copper smelters decide to not set treatment charge floor in Q2 -sources

Article content

SHANGHAI/BEIJING — China’s biggest copper smelters have decided to not set a floor price for second-quarter treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the second straight year, said three sources with knowledge of the matter.

TC/RCs are an important source of revenue for smelters and are paid by miners when they sell concentrate, or semi-processed ore, to be refined into metal. The charges typically go down when the concentrate market tightens and smelters have to accept lower terms to secure feedstock.

The state-backed members of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT), including Jiangxi Copper, Jinchuan Group and Tongling Nonferrous, set the floor price periodically and are supposed to adhere to them in any spot copper concentrate deals.

“It’s hard to set a number in the current market,” said one of the sources who attended the CSPT meeting in Shanghai on Friday. The source said a floor price was difficult to set because of smelter maintenance in the second quarter, tighter supply of copper concentrates and a low spot TC/RC market.

The group did not set a floor price in the second quarter of last year too.

“We have purchased enough copper concentrate. We have bought all the demand (we need),” said another source.