Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 3/26

Lastly, Britney Spears opened up about the women in Hollywood who’ve inspired her.

Brandy and her daughter Sy’Rai made funny faces for the gram.

Caleb McLaughlin showed up and showed out for his Flaunt Magazine cover shoot.

21 Savage put his grillz down and showed off his teeth.

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French introduced the world to their daughter Jupiter Iris.

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband and daughter with a “Mambacita” tattoo.

Miranda Cosgrove wrapped her first week back on the iCarly set .

Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone celebrated World Down Syndrome Day with her daughter Paloma.

Rapper and All American star Bre-Z proposed to her longtime girlfriend Chris Amore.

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo got engaged .

Cardi B sent a message to anyone mad about her success.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior.

Here’s what you might’ve missed!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!