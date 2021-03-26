Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 3/26

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior.
Cardi B sent a message to anyone mad about her success.
Rapper and All American star Bre-Z proposed to her longtime girlfriend Chris Amore.
Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone celebrated World Down Syndrome Day with her daughter Paloma.
Miranda Cosgrove wrapped her first week back on the iCarly set.
Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband and daughter with a “Mambacita” tattoo.
Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French introduced the world to their daughter Jupiter Iris.
21 Savage put his grillz down and showed off his teeth.
Brandy and her daughter Sy’Rai made funny faces for the gram.
Jhené Aiko wished her “twin flame” Big Sean a happy 33rd birthday.
Lastly, Britney Spears opened up about the women in Hollywood who’ve inspired her.
