Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.233727 by 07:29 (11:29 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $38.808844B, or 2.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $43.940050B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.095617 to $1.233843 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.74%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.971924B or 4.52% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0401 to $1.3081 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 16.87% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $53,105.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.29% on the day.

was trading at $1,619.91 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.13%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $996.980383B or 59.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $187.397343B or 11.17% of the total cryptocurrency market value.