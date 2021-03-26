Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Wisdom Teeth Jewelry

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: Just how deep does their love run?
Here’s how deep: According to a post on her Instagram Story, Peltz had her and her fiancé’s wisdom teeth turned into necklaces for both of them to wear. Yes, really.
“You’re my best friend,” she wrote in the Story while tagging Beckham.
Beckham also posted an pic of him wearing the necklace to his IG Story, calling it “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé.”
He loved the necklace so much that he posted two pics of it. How sweet.
“Words can’t discribe [sic] how much I love you,” Beckham wrote in another slide. “I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever.”
