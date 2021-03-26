Brittany Higgins welcomes offer to meet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Brittany Higgins has welcomed an offer from Prime Minister Scott Morrison to meet in person.

Ms Higgins went public in February with allegations she was raped inside Parliament House.

And while the claims have dominated politics, the Prime Minister has not yet spoken with Ms Higgins.

Brittany Higgins told 9News she was never made aware the Prime Minister was “willing to discuss my concerns about how my assault was handled”.

“I welcome the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister to discuss how the workplace culture in parliament house can be improved,” Ms Higgins said.