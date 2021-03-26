Britain has no immediate plans for COVID passports for pubs: minister By Reuters



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has no immediate plans to use COVID-19 certificates to control entry into pubs and other venues when they are allowed to reopen for indoors trading in May, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday.

“We are considering a whole range of things and doing that very carefully; we are looking into the practical issues, the ethical concerns, and we are being guided by the best medical and scientific opinion,” he told Times Radio.

“We will be bringing forward the outcome of that work in the coming weeks; we don’t have an immediate plan to take action,” he said, adding that measures wouldn’t be in place by May 17 when restrictions are further eased.