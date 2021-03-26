Brazil posts smallest current account deficit in 13 years, FDI inflows jump By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s balance of payments position improved in February, figures showed on Friday, as the current account deficit as a share of the economy shrank to its smallest in 13 years and billions of dollars of corporate and financial investment poured into the country.

The current account deficit of 0.48% of gross domestic product in the 12 months to February was down from 0.65% the previous month and the smallest since February 2008, central bank figures showed.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) totaled $9 billion, the highest monthly inflow since August 2019, while investors plowed $3.6 bln into Brazilian stocks and bonds, the ninth consecutive month of net portfolio inflows.

The current account deficit in the month was $2.3 bln, in line with the median forecast of a $2.4 bln shortfall in a Reuters poll of economists. That was down from a $4.7 bln deficit a year ago.

The figures for February come a day after the central bank revised its 2021 current account forecast to a $2 bln surplus from a $19 bln deficit. That would be Brazil’s first annual surplus since recording a slender $408 million surplus in 2007.

The $9 bln FDI inflow in February was more than the $6.1 bln forecast in a Reuters poll, and sharply up from $2.6 bln the same month last year, the central bank said.

Based on partial data so far for March, the central bank expects FDI totaling $7 bln this month and a current account deficit of $1.3 bln. On Thursday the central bank maintained its expectations for $60 billion FDI inflows this year.

Net portfolio investments into Brazil totaled $3.6 bln in February, the ninth consecutive month of inflows, the central bank said. Of that, $822 mln went into stocks and $2.8 bln into debt securities.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR