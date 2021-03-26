Boosie BadAzz Still Insists Lori Harvey Isn’t ‘Goals’

Instagram

The Baton Rouge rapper was previously slammed over his misogynistic remarks about the Instagram model, who is currently dating actor Michael B. Jordan, during his interview on VladTV back in February.

Boosie BadAzz, formerly known as Lil Boosie, still stands with his opinion on Lori Harvey. The rapper previously blasted the step-daughter of Steve Harvey over her long dating history with some big names in the industry, calling out people who labeled her “goals” because he believed that she is not.

During his appearance on “Respectfully Justin” with Justin LaBoy and Justin Combs, the Baton Rouge rapper revisited the comments before doubling down on his opinion on Lori. “I was really trying to be respectful but you know my words come out f***ed up,” said Boosie. “I ain’t mean nothing by it but I say what I mean and I mean what I said.”

Likening Lori to car, the Baton Rouge musician continued, “I don’t want a car after it had eight owners. I’m not gonna take it home and wash it the same. I’m not gonna love it the same. People was getting at me– in my world, we f***ing.”

Repeating his comments on not wanting to marry Lori but will sleep with her, Boosie added, “Like I said, I wouldn’t wife her but I still would love to have fun with her. With a woman that beautiful… I don’t have no problem with what she’s doing. ‘Cause I still tend to women like that. I was just saying, the ‘goals’ part I was looking at that different.”





Boosie was slammed over his misogynistic remarks about Lori, who is currently dating actor Michael B. Jordan. “I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals’ but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit, who not housing her, running through her,” he said in his interview on VladTV back in February. “I’m just trying to f**k…I just want a beautiful good girl.”

In response to the backlash, Boosie said in an Instagram video, “I wake up to all these Lori Harvey fans on my a**…talkin’ bout’ I’m hating on Lori. Why would I wanna hate on Lori for? I just say y’all got it f***ed up saying that’s goals. If you sayin’ that’s goals, that means you want your daughter to f*** seven or eight, nine n****s in a couple months…in the industry.”

“If that’s goals, if that’s cool with you, for your daughter doing that…then I can’t say s**t. But what’s wrong with y’all motherf***kers is…y’all salute the woman who get passed around, but y’all dog the woman who stick by they n***a when they n***a f**k over,” he stressed. “Y’all dog the real b****es who stick by they n****a, but y’all salute the b****es who go from hand to hand. The world f***ed up.”