Bono Brings In Penelope Cruz and David Oyelowo for Animated Series About COVID Vaccines

The U2 frontman launches ‘Pandemica’, which also features Michael Sheen, Kumail Nanjiani and Danai Gurira among others, through his ONE global health and anti-poverty charity.

Rocker and activist Bono has recruited Penelope Cruz, Michael Sheen, and David Oyelowo to lend their voices to a new animated series promoting the importance of access to vaccines.

The U2 frontman has launched “Pandemica” through his ONE global health and anti-poverty charity, with fellow castmembers including Kumail Nanjiani, Danai Gurira, Phoebe Robinson, and Wanda Sykes.

The seven-episode series features the stars as various characters as they highlight the lack of coronavirus vaccines available to people in many of the world’s poorest countries.

“Pandemica’s animated world animates a simple truth – that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get these life-saving shots,” Bono shared in a statement.

“Even while many of us still wait our turn, we need to commit to making sure that billions of people around the world aren’t left at the back of the line. It’s the right thing to do, obviously, but it’s also the only way out of this pandemic for all of us. If the vaccine isn’t everywhere, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere.”

“We’re all trapped in Pandemica, but only some can get out,” Oyelowo said as he discussed the series.

“This virus thrives on inequality, and right now billions of people around the world are seeing the promise of a vaccine, but not the opportunity to receive it. We must step up and do what it takes to end this pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

Cruz has also shared her thought on the series. “Pandemica is a compelling illustration of the inequality around the world,” she said in a statement. “I hope that everyone who watches this series will use their voice and take action to ensure that no one gets left behind.”

All episodes are available to view on the ONE campaign‘s YouTube channel.