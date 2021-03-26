BNK Busan Will Offer Banking Services to Local Crypto Exchanges By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

  • South Korea’s BNK Busan plans to offer banking services to crypto exchanges
  • Busan.com reports that BNK Busan is conducting competitor research
  • BNK Busan also considers offering services to small and medium-sized exchanges

South Korea is slowly growing to become a major hub for crypto enthusiasts. There is an ongoing crypto revolution among the biggest players in the country’s banking industry.

Now, another major bank named BNK Busan Bank is examining opportunities to provide banking services for crypto exchanges. The bank recently launched a program that consists of visiting competitors’ banks that already offer services to crypto exchanges.

