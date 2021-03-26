BNK Busan Will Offer Banking Services to Local Crypto Exchanges By CoinQuora



BNK Busan Will Offer Banking Services to Local Crypto Exchanges



South Korea’s BNK Busan plans to offer banking services to crypto exchanges

Busan.com reports that BNK Busan is conducting competitor research

BNK Busan also considers offering services to small and medium-sized exchanges

South Korea is slowly growing to become a major hub for crypto enthusiasts. There is an ongoing crypto revolution among the biggest players in the country’s banking industry.

Now, another major bank named BNK Busan Bank is examining opportunities to provide banking services for crypto exchanges. The bank recently launched a program that consists of visiting competitors’ banks that already offer services to crypto exchanges.

In an article published by Busan.com, it was reported that the BNK Busan started their research on how t…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora