Bitcoiners love dogs, gold bugs prefer cats — Important new research By Cointelegraph

New research from US crypto exchange Xcoins suggests gold investors are pretty evenly split between men and women, but men dominate the ranks of crypto investors by a significant margin.

The data also revealed that “gold investors are more likely to own a cat than cryptocurrency holders (45% to 38%), while cryptocurrency holders tend to be ‘dog people’ (43% to 38%).”