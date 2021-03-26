Bitcoiners love dogs, gold bugs prefer cats — Important new research By Cointelegraph

Bitcoiners love dogs, gold bugs prefer cats — Important new research
New research from US crypto exchange Xcoins suggests gold investors are pretty evenly split between men and women, but men dominate the ranks of crypto investors by a significant margin.
The data also revealed that “gold investors are more likely to own a cat than cryptocurrency holders (45% to 38%), while cryptocurrency holders tend to be ‘dog people’ (43% to 38%).”
