Bindi Irwin and Husband Name Baby Girl Warrior Irwin as Tribute to Late Steve Irwin

The daughter of the ‘Crocodile Hunter’ and her husband proudly introduce their newborn baby girl after she gave birth to the bundle of joy on the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

The daughter of late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin has given birth to a baby girl.

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on Thursday (25Mar21) – the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

Sharing the news on social media, the first-time mother wrote, “March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.”

Bindi, who has followed in her dad’s footsteps as a wildlife conservationist, went on to reveal the tot’s middle names are a sweet tribute to her father, who was killed by a stingray while filming a documentary series in 2006.

She added, “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.”

“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl,” Bindi concluded. “She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Meanwhile, proud dad Chandler wrote on his own page, “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”