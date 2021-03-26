Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcome their first child on wedding anniversary

The couple welcomed daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell yesterday, on their first wedding anniversary.

Grace was born at 5.52pm on March 25, weighing in at 3.37 kilograms (7 pounds, 7 ounces) and measuring 50.8 centimetres in length, her proud parents revealed.

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin have welcomed their first child, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell (Instagram/BindiIrwin)

The new mum, 22, shared a series of photos across social media including their first family photo.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life,” Irwin captioned the image.

“Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.”

Explaining the genesis of their daughter’s name, Irwin said “our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light.”

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” she said.

“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

“Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.

Bindi honoured had Steve Irwin in her daughter’s name (Getty)

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell recreated Steve and Terri Irwin’s iconic baby bump photo. (Instagram)

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Irwin and Powell, 24, first announced they were expecting back in August, with Irwin telling fans she wanted to keep them involved throughout her pregnancy journey.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she captioned an Instagram photo holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Irwin and Powell married on March 25, 2020 just before lockdown restrictions kicked in (AUSTRALIA ZOO PRODUCTIONS PTY LTD. COPYRIGHT 2020)

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Bindi confirmed on Instagram following the wedding.

“There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.”

The couple announced their pregnancy just five months later.

Bindi Irwin (right) is the eldest daughter of Steve and Terri Irwin and older sister to Robert (left) (Instagram)