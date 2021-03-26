Biden selects former Obama Justice aide as U.S. Marshals chief By Reuters

By
By Matilda Colman
-
0
1


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Friday nominated a former senior Justice Department official from the administration of President Barack Obama to head the U.S. Marshal Service.

The White House said Biden was nominating Ronald Davis, a former California police chief and Justice Department official, to serve as Marshal Service director.

The Marshal Service acts as the enforcement arm of U.S. federal courts. Its responsibilities include apprehending federal fugitives, protecting federal judges and witnesses, transporting federal prisoners and enforcing court and law enforcement orders related to civil disturbances and acts of terrorism.

Davis served in the Obama administration as director of the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), whose mission is to build trust and mutual respect between police and communities, according to the department’s website.

Subsequently, Obama named Davis to serve as executive director of a Presidential task force on 21st Century Policing.

Before joining Obama’s Justice Department, Davis had served for over eight years as police chief of East Palo Alto, California and for 20 years as a member of the Oakland, California police department.

