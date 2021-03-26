Beyonce Leads Music Winners With Four Honors

Instagram

The Destiny’s Child star wins big during the fourth night of the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards, dominating the music categories with a total of four prizes.

AceShowbiz –

Beyonce was a four-time winner during the fourth night of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

The “Lemonade” singer picked up the Outstanding Female Artist honour for “Black Parade” and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album for “Brown Skin Girl”, which recently scored her a Grammy for Best Video. She was also feted for her work with Megan Thee Stallion, whose track “Savage Remix” landed the Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song prize.

Beyonce’s proteges Chloe x Halle were double winners, claiming awards for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Do It”, as well as Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me”.

And Jamie Foxx‘s “Soul” doubled its overall haul by landing two more trophies on Thursday (25Mar21) – Jon Batiste‘s “Music From and Inspired by Soul” scored the Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental, while the “Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” won Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.

The week-long NAACP Image Awards will culminate on 27 March (21).

Thursday’s list of winners is: