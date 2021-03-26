Bayer’s Monsanto, India’s NSL settle long-running intellectual property dispute By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen
By Aditya Kalra and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Bayer AG (DE:) said on Friday it had reached an “amicable settlement” in its Monsanto (NYSE:) unit’s long-running intellectual property dispute with Indian seed maker Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL).
In a statement to Reuters, the German company said it had resolved “outstanding issues and differences” over the dispute, giving no further details. Two sources familiar with the matter said the companies had reached a legal settlement that would end all ongoing litigation.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.