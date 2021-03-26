Avanti Financial raises $37 million to launch institutional crypto bank By Cointelegraph

Avanti Financial raises $37 million to launch institutional crypto bank
The Avanti Financial Group has announced that it has raised $37 million in a Series A round, bringing the company closer to launch as a digital asset bank.
In a March 25 announcement, Avanti stated that it will use the proceeds to fund the required regulatory capital needed for launch, in addition to funding development and other operating expenses. The round brings the total amount raised to $44 million.
