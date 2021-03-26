AstraZeneca vaccine safe to use while potential rare effects probed: WHO By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled “Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
GENEVA (Reuters) – The AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccine is still recommended for use while studies continue to examine any potential link to “very rare” side effects including blood clots, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday.
“The position stands that the benefits outweigh the risks,” Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general, told a news conference. “It’s being investigated, a potential link to a very rare side-event…which would happen (to) one in a million, is still being investigated by WHO and also by the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies.”
