AstraZeneca vaccine safe to use while potential rare effects probed: WHO By Reuters

“The position stands that the benefits outweigh the risks,” Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general, told a news conference. “It’s being investigated, a potential link to a very rare side-event…which would happen (to) one in a million, is still being investigated by WHO and also by the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies.”

GENEVA (Reuters) – The AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccine is still recommended for use while studies continue to examine any potential link to “very rare” side effects including blood clots, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.