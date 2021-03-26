Amber Heard ‘Pleased’ After U.K. Court Rejects Johnny Depp’s Request to Appeal Libel Case

WENN/Brian To

Upon learning that her actor ex-husband failed to overturn ruling in the ‘wife-beater’ libel case, the Mera depicter of ‘Aquaman’ says she’s ‘by no means surprised.’

Amber Heard has broken her silence on Johnny Depp libel case appeal rejection. Upon learning that her actor ex-husband’s appeal in the “wife-beater” case was denied by a U.K. court, the actress portraying Mera in “Aquaman” said she is “pleased” with the decision.

The 34-year-old offered her two cents via her spokesperson. In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, the representative shared, “We are pleased – but by no means surprised – by the Court’s denial of Mr. Depp’s application for appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable.”

“To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life,” the message continued to read. “The verdict and lengthy, well-reasoned Judgment, including the Confidential Judgment, have been affirmed. Mr. Depp’s claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been soundly rejected by the Court.”

The statement came after Depp failed to overturn ruling in the “wife-beater” libel case against British newspaper The Sun. On Thursday, March 25, the Court of Appeal judges Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Dingemans said that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star could not challenge the November 2020 ruling in that case.

“It is not easy to persuade this court to overturn the findings of a trial judge on purely factual questions,” Lord Justice Underhill stated when announcing the ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. “We do not believe that there is a real prospect of it being prepared to do so in this case.”

“The hearing before Nicol J was full and fair, and he gave thorough reasons for his conclusions which have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law,” the judge pointed out. “We refuse Mr Depp’s application to admit further evidence in support of his proposed appeal and we conclude that the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard. We accordingly refuse permission to appeal.”