Amber Heard Hits Back at Johnny Depp’s Lawyer on Twitter After He Claims She Lied About Abuse

WENN

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is quick to respond to her former husband’s attorney who suggested she lied about domestic abuse during her marriage to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor.

AceShowbiz –

Amber Heard slammed Johnny Depp‘s lawyer on Twitter following the news that the actor’s appeal in his U.K. libel trial had been denied.

Following a three-week trial last year (20), a judge at London’s High Court ruled an article in The Sun newspaper, which referred to Depp as a “wife-beater” was “substantially true” in his verdict against the actor, and on Thursday (25Mar21), lawmakers refused the star a retrial, insisting the original hearing was “full and fair.”

After the news, Adam Waldman – who was previously on Depp’s legal team – tweeted some pictures of Heard posing on the beach and wrote, “12/15/15 allegation ‘I had bruised ribs. Bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had 2 black eyes. I had a broken nose. I had a broken lip.’ Justice Nichols – I believe her. UK Appeals Court – we believe him. But oops … PHOTO SHOOT!”

Hitting back, Heard wrote, “Yes Mr Waldman, I may be wearing makeup on this occasion but on every occasion you will still be short.”

She also added, “Tiny men say the biggest things.”

When one of Depp’s supporters commented that they would “rather be short than an abusive gold digger,” Amber replied, “It’s good to be realistic with your goals.”

Depp is still suing Heard, who testified against him in London last year, for defamation after she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post article.