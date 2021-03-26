Home Entertainment 58 Perfect Pictures From 1999 And 2000

All of the following pictures were taken in 1999 and 2000.

1.

Steve Jobs holding up the Holy Bible.


John G. Mabanglo / Getty Images

2.

Sisqo aggressively holding onto a thong like it’s going to save his life or something.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

3.

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey when they were a couple. So weird!


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

4.

Destiny’s Child with four members one month.


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

5.

Destiny’s Child with three members the next month.


Nick Elgar / Getty Images

6.

The Spice Girls as a quartet.


John Stillwell – Pa Images / Getty Images

7.

A.J. in his awkward phase.


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

8.

Baby Jake Gyllenhaal.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

9.

Verne Troyer living his 1999 fantasy.


Barry King / Getty Images

10.

Anna Nicole Smith in full glam arriving to her bankruptcy hearing.


Jim Ruymen / Getty Images

11.

Christina Aguilera being creeped out by whatever is underneath Tommy Lee’s trench coat.


Dave Allocca / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

12.

Steve Jobs showing off his chunky Mac.


Ted Thai / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

13.

Tom copping a feel.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

14.

98 Degrees performing at some Macy’s for a YM magazine launch party.


Diane Freed / Getty Images

15.

NSYNC wearing large ski suits on some red carpet in LA.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

16.

Britney Spears being cute.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

17.

Freddie Prinze Jr. with a large tie and suspenders.


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

18.

Halle Berry proudly showing off her whale tail.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

19.

The fake but also real boy band, 2Gether.


George De Sota / Getty Images

20.

Pink with a huge chunk taken out of her pants.


George De Sota / Getty Images

How…do these work?


George De Sota / Getty Images

21.

Tom Hanks sporting a Castaway beard.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

22.

NSYNC dressed from a high school drama club’s costume chest.


Nick Elgar / Getty Images

23.

Christina Aguilera with clothing that is entirely tied on.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

24.

Wickedly talented and wildly successful girl group, Wild Orchid. Yes, that’s Fergie.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

25.

Snoop Dogg and Kathy Griffin making out.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

26.

Aaliyah being iconic.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

27.

The only Charlie’s Angels we acknowledge.


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

28.

Britney Spears dressed as… I don’t even know.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

29.

Two of the greatest vocalists of all time sharing a stage.

30.

Brandy and Monica winning a Grammy for “The Boy Is Mine.”


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

31.

Jennifer Lopez in *the dress.*


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

32.

The South Park creators dressed as Jennifer Lopez in the dress.


Scott Nelson / Getty Images

33.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise looking very much like wax figures of themselves.


Reuters Photographer / Reuters

34.

Lil’ Kim’s exposed boob.


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

35.

Tom Green resting his head on a coffee maker on a red carpet.


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

36.

Eve getting overly excited about writing an email in the TRL studios.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

37.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson when they pretended to like each other*.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

*I say this because I recently re-watched Newlyweds and they DID NOT get along.

38.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the launch of their Game Boy game.

40.

A.J. McClean’s facial hair.


Peter Carrette Archive / Getty Images

41.

Al Gore making out with his wife, Tipper.


Mike Nelson / Getty Images

Fun fact: They’re divorced now!

42.

Jessica Simpson with feather arm bands.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

43.

Just, like, these tweens screaming while holding disposable cameras.


Chris Hondros / Getty Images

44.

Tween rapping royalty, Lil’ Bow Wow and Aaron Carter.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

45.

Angelina Jolie proudly showing off her Billy Bob tattoo.


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

That was a great idea!


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

46.

Victoria and David Beckham meeting the Prince of Wales.


Matthew Fearn / Getty Images

47.

Brad, his sunglasses, and Jen.


Dan Callister / Getty Images

48.

A group of grown adults watching robot dogs playing robot dog soccer.


Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

49.

Though I swear no one actually owned one of these at the time.


Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

50.

NSYNC being lowered down from the ceiling dressed as human-sized marionettes.

51.

JC Chasez and Joey Fatone in large, colorful furry coats touching a painting of a woman wearing a thong.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

52.

Brad and Jen looking pretty much exactly like they do today except obviously they aren’t together anymore.


Sam Levi / WireImage / Getty Images

53.

Celine Dion’s iconic backwards tuxedo dress.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

54.

Madonna smushing her face on Gwyneth Paltrow.


Dave Allocca / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

55.

Britney Spears with shopping bags full of stuffed animals.


Larry Marano / Getty Images

56.

These people dividing up their Beanie Baby collection as part of a divorce settlement.

57.

And last but not least, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the VMAs.


Nick Elgar / Getty Images

58.

Mmm yeah.


George De Sota / Getty Images

