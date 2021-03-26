58 Perfect Pictures From 1999 And 2000

And last but not least, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the VMAs.

These people dividing up their Beanie Baby collection as part of a divorce settlement.

Britney Spears with shopping bags full of stuffed animals.

Dave Allocca / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Madonna smushing her face on Gwyneth Paltrow.

Brad and Jen looking pretty much exactly like they do today except obviously they aren’t together anymore.

JC Chasez and Joey Fatone in large, colorful furry coats touching a painting of a woman wearing a thong.

NSYNC being lowered down from the ceiling dressed as human-sized marionettes.

Though I swear no one actually owned one of these at the time.

Brad, his sunglasses, and Jen.

Victoria and David Beckham meeting the Prince of Wales.

That was a great idea!

Angelina Jolie proudly showing off her Billy Bob tattoo.

Just, like, these tweens screaming while holding disposable cameras.

Al Gore making out with his wife, Tipper.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the launch of their Game Boy game.

*I say this because I recently re-watched Newlyweds and they DID NOT get along.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson when they pretended to like each other*.

Eve getting overly excited about writing an email in the TRL studios.

Tom Green resting his head on a coffee maker on a red carpet.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise looking very much like wax figures of themselves.

The South Park creators dressed as Jennifer Lopez in the dress.

Jennifer Lopez in *the dress.*

Brandy and Monica winning a Grammy for “The Boy Is Mine.”

Two of the greatest vocalists of all time sharing a stage.

Britney Spears dressed as… I don’t even know.

The only Charlie’s Angels we acknowledge.

Snoop Dogg and Kathy Griffin making out.

Wickedly talented and wildly successful girl group, Wild Orchid. Yes, that’s Fergie.

Christina Aguilera with clothing that is entirely tied on.

Pink with a huge chunk taken out of her pants.

The fake but also real boy band, 2Gether.

Halle Berry proudly showing off her whale tail.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. with a large tie and suspenders.

NSYNC wearing large ski suits on some red carpet in LA.

98 Degrees performing at some Macy’s for a YM magazine launch party.

Ted Thai / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Steve Jobs showing off his chunky Mac.

Dave Allocca / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Christina Aguilera being creeped out by whatever is underneath Tommy Lee’s trench coat.

Anna Nicole Smith in full glam arriving to her bankruptcy hearing.

A.J. in his awkward phase.

The Spice Girls as a quartet.

Destiny’s Child with three members the next month.

Destiny’s Child with four members one month.

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey when they were a couple. So weird!

Sisqo aggressively holding onto a thong like it’s going to save his life or something.

Steve Jobs holding up the Holy Bible.

All of the following pictures were taken in 1999 and 2000.

