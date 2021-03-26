5 Top Performing Cryptocurrencies And 5 Underperforming Cryptocurrencies By DailyCoin



5 Top Performing Cryptocurrencies And 5 Underperforming Cryptocurrencies



Within the last seven days, Theta, VeChain, BitTorrent, and Harmony are the leading popular cryptocurrencies that are currently achieving great numbers.

Major cryptos like , , , and Polkadot are among the worst performers among coins ranked in the top 20 by market capitalization.

At the moment, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down by 3.93% as the market wades through a price correction.

Lesser-known DWS is up by an impressive 3,730.10%, while Nestree is down by 98.43% within the last seven days.

Cryptocurrencies have long been criticized for being unpredictable as a result of the volatile nature of the market. This volatility is responsible for the massive gains by cryptocurrencies and also accounts for the losses suffered by these digital tokens. In the last seven days, here are the best-performing popular cryptocurrencies.

1. Theta

Theta, the blockchain that was specifically designed for video streaming, has achieved pretty impressive numbers within the last seven days. THETA reached its all-time high of $14.99 after it went on a solid price run, rising by as much as 40.38%.

2. VeChain

Ranked as the 19th cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, VeChain, the blockchain-powered supply platform, experienced a significant jolt in prices which saw it reach its all-time high of $0.09902 last week. The price run has brought its market capitalization to $5,455,650,867.57.

3. Crypto.com

The CRO token of Crypto.com is ranked 20th in terms of market capitalization and made decent gains within the last seven days amidst a generally bearish market. These gains saw the native token of Crypto.com trade at $0.2149.

4. BitTorrent

BTT gains of 91.12% are hard to ignore. The skyrocketing prices resulted in the cryptocurrency surpassing its previous highs to set a new all-time record of $0.003975. Since reaching the new numbers, BTT’s market capitalization has surged. It is currently the 32nd-biggest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization.

5. Harmony

Against the backdrop of negative numbers experienced by lots of cryptocurrencies in the last seven days, Harmony (ONE) has proved to be one of the exceptions. The blockchain platform designed for the creation and use of DApps gained a stunning 121.84% last week, reaching a new ATH of $0.2199. This tremendous growth has seen its fully diluted market cap grow to $2,474,059,997.79, showing no signs of slowing down.

On the flipside

Fund inflow is lagging, indicating investor uncertainty toward Bitcoin.

According to a report, since Bitcoin’s price rally in February, there has been a steady decline in the inflow of Bitcoin.

The report also suggests that cryptocurrency fund inflows declined by roughly 58%, to $99 million, last week.

Underperforming Cryptocurrencies

The big players in the cryptocurrency ecosystem seem to have taken the biggest hit in the wave of falling prices.

1. Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell by 10.83% over the course of the last seven days, from its highs of over $60,000 to currently trading at $53,235.78.

2. Ethereum

The second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization is down by a whopping 13.96%. It is currently trading at $1,600.59, a far cry from its previous high of $2,036.29.

3. Cardano

Cardano’s impressive run seems to have come to an end after reaching its all-time high of $1.48 a month ago. Cardano has fallen by 22.03% in a week and is now trading at $1.11.

4. Polkadot

Like Cardano, Polkadot reached its ATH a month ago. At the moment, it is down by 20.42% and trading at $30.68.

5. Nestree

Lesser-known Nestree (EGG) has lost 98.94% in a week, making it the biggest loser in what has been a chaotic week for most cryptocurrencies. It is presently trading at $0.01018.

