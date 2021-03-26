49ers to keep Garoppolo despite moving up to No. 3 in draft?

San Francisco likely moved up to select a quarterback, but the franchise still has no plans to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, Schefter adds.

It’s unclear whom the 49ers have their eyes on leading up to the draft. Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance will likely be available at No. 3, but San Francisco might hope BYU’s Zach Wilson will be available.

If the 49ers end up moving on from Garoppolo, the New England Patriots will almost definitely come calling. The 29-year-old is reportedly Bill Belichick’s “Plan A” at quarterback this offseason, and after the acquisitions he made in free agency, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Patriots bring back their 2014 second-round pick.

This move not only draws speculation to the 49ers, but it also sheds light on the quarterback situation in Miami. It certainly seems like the Dolphins won’t draft another quarterback in the first round this offseason, meaning Tua Tagovailoa will head into the 2021 campaign as the starter.

However, Miami has been heavily linked to disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. If he becomes available via trade, the Dolphins could make a play for him.