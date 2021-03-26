49ers’ Kevin Givens charged with assault

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens has been charged with assault after he allegedly beat a man at a Maryland hotel last month, according to TMZ Sports.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Givens was charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault.

The victim says he was out for a night in Baltimore when he had a confrontation with Givens. The man says he, Givens’ girlfriend and another friend were grabbing an Uber/Lyft when they asked Givens if he was tagging along. Givens then became angry, so the man left with the other two people and headed to a local hotel.

Givens later showed up at the hotel, where the victim says he suffered a dislocated shoulder, black eye, bruises, cuts and scrapes after the confrontation with the 49ers player.

Givens is due in court next month and could face up to 10 years in prison, per TMZ Sports.

The 24-year-old signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2019. In 14 career games, he has one fumble recovery, one sack, 20 tackles and three quarterback hits.