49ers draft picks: San Francisco shakes up NFL Draft in blockbuster trade with Dolphins

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
1

The Dolphins struck gold in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.  

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers are jumping all the way up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, presumably to select a future franchise passer; the deal has the 49ers sending the No. 12 overall pick, the 2021 third-round pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for Miami’s No. 3 overall pick.

The trade means that the 49ers are likely in the market for a quarterback in the draft, with as many as three quarterbacks in play — or more — at the No. 3 overall pick: BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. This is assuming that Trevor Lawrence, the consensus No. 1 overall pick, goes to the Jaguars.

Schefter also reports that the 49ers are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo for now, despite rumors that the Niners could ship off Garoppolo this offseason.

 Here’s the updated look at both teams’ picks this upcoming draft:

49ers 2021 draft picks

With the trade, John Lynch and the Niners jump all the way up to No. 3, likely to select a quarterback.

RoundPick
13 (from Dolphins, via Texans)
211
412
511
528 from Saints
536 (Compensatory Selection)
610
72 (from Jets)

Dolphins 2021 draft pricks

The trade with the 49ers nets the Dolphins an extra third-rounder in 2021, with two more first-round picks coming in 2022 and 2023.

RoundPick
112
118
24 (from Texans)
218
318
339 (Special Compensatory Selection)
418
73 (from Texans)
731 (from Chiefs)

