Zeitgeist Uses Prediction Market Analytics to Improve On-chain Governance By CoinQuora



Zeitgeist Uses Prediction Market Analytics to Improve On-chain Governance



Prediction markets have long been a cornerstone of decentralized finance, and with the launch of Zeitgeist, they’re about to get a makeover. After months of stealth development on the platform’s infrastructure, the Zeitgeist team has officially announced the launch of the project and the closing of a $1.5 million seed round.

With a focus on bettering on-chain governance for DeFi projects and introducing the ultimate decentralized prediction market within the blockchain space. Zeitgeist has been able to raise funds from some of the most prominent industry investors. Backed by investors such as D1 Ventures, GenBlock Capital, the co-founders of Acala, a member of the Web3 Foundation, and more, Zeitgeist plans to develop the preeminent DeFi prediction market.

Rethinking On-chain Governance

In the decentralized economy, project governanc…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora