XRP Climbs 14% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Climbs 14% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $0.53237 by 21:52 (01:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 13.62% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 12.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $24.53176B, or 1.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.51046 to $0.53523 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 15.84%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.17658B or 4.49% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4539 to $0.5995 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 83.82% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $52,337.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.56% on the day.

was trading at $1,625.48 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $977.80359B or 59.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $187.49124B or 11.35% of the total cryptocurrency market value.