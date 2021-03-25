Winners, losers of eventful NBA trade deadline

There were a lot of rumors surrounding the Bulls as potential buyers ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Most of that included Chicago acquiring Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans. While that did not happen, general manager Marc Eversley did pull off the biggest trade of the deadline, acquiring one of the most skilled big men in the game, Nikola Vucevic, from the Orlando Magic.

Heading back to Orlando in this deal is struggling big man Wendell Carter Jr., cap filler Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks. That includes a top-four protected selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. This is an absolute coup for Chicago. The 30-year-old Vucevic has morphed into an elite player in recent years. He’s averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The Switzerland native is also shooting 41% from distance this season.

Chicago is now building a contending core with Vucevic and fellow All-Star Zach LaVine. Add in the presence of stud rookie Patrick Williams, and things are looking up for the Bulls. Being able to acquire this star center without giving up Williams is an absolute coup for Chicago.

