Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Raya And The Last Dragon

With an all-star cast voicing the characters, we’ve created a guide to who’s who in the film and where you’ve seen them before. Check it out below!

To start, Kelly Marie Tran portrays the ever adventurous and brave Raya.


She was most recently seen as Rose Tico in the Star Wars franchise and Jules Shaw in Sorry for Your Loss.


Awkwafina is the voice behind the vibrant and hilarious water dragon, Sisu.


You’ll recognize the actor and rapper from Ocean’s Eight, Crazy Rich Asians and Jumanji: The Next Level. She’s also confirmed to be voicing Scuttle in the upcoming reboot of The Little Mermaid.


Gemma Chan plays Raya’s fierce arch nemesis, Namaari.


She’s also a Crazy Rich Asians alum and has been featured in Captain Marvel, Humans and Let Them All Talk.

Sandra Oh lends her voice to Virana, the Fang Chief and mother of Namaari.


She is best known for her roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve and Under the Tuscan Sun.


Ross Butler portrays the Spine Chief.


Other notable roles he’s had include 13 Reasons Why, To All the Boys: Always & Forever and Shazam!

Daniel Dae Kim portrays Chief Benja, the father of Raya and Guardian of the Dragon Gem.


He’s known for his roles on Lost, Hawaii Five-0 and The Divergent Series franchise.

Benedict Wong plays the tough-yet-sweet Tong.


You’ve seen him in Doctor Strange, The Martian and Avengers: Infinity War. He also served as the voice of Bull in 2019’s Lady and the Tramp.


Alan Tudyk portrays Raya’s lovable and loyal sidekick, Tuk Tuk.


He’s done a ton of voice acting with roles in American Dad!, Big Hero 6: The Series and Harley Quinn and he currently stars on SyFy’s Resident Alien.

Lucille Soong brings life to her character Dang Hu, the leader of Talon.


She has also appeared in Freaky Friday, Desperate Housewives and Fresh Off the Boat.


Patti Harrison is the voice behind the Tail Chief.


She’s an up-and-coming actor with recent roles in A Simple Favor, BoJack Horseman and Shrill.

Izaac Wang plays Boun, a young entrepreneur who has a knack for cooking.


The newcomer has had roles in Good Boys, Think Like a Dog and Teachers.

Jona Xiao portrays the young Namaari, a self-proclaimed dragon nerd like Raya.


She’s been featured in Hightown, Gifted and Halt and Catch Fire.

Finally, Thalia Tran portrays Little Noi, a troublemaking youngster from Talon.


She’s new to the scene and has been featured in a few roles including Council of Dads, Tiny Feminists and Little.

Have you watched Raya and the Last Dragon? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!

