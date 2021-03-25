When is the NBA trade deadline 2021? Time, latest rumors, news & top targets

Which teams will seek upgrades? Which front offices are ready to sell? Yep, it’s about that time — the NBA trade deadline is fast approaching.

The Nets kicked off trade season in January by acquiring James Harden from the Rockets as part of a massive four-team deal. Now the question is how much more action we will see amid one of the most unpredictable periods in NBA history.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

When is the NBA trade deadline?

Date: March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021 Time: 3 p.m. ET

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, March 25. The cutoff point is 3 p.m. ET, though the news of some trades may emerge shortly after that deadline.

Who are the top targets at the NBA trade deadline?

Bradley Beal, Wizards: The NBA’s leading scorer is only listed here so we can shut down the rumors. Washington has consistently pushed back on the idea of trading Beal, and Beal has never indicated he wants to be traded, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Fred Katz. Feel free to hop on the trade machine and create hypothetical deals, but Beal isn’t leaving Washington unless there is a major change in his relationship with the franchise.

Kyle Lowry, Raptors: Wait, moving on from the greatest player in franchise history? Yes, the Raptors may consider that option. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that, if the Raptors and Lowry do decide it is best to part ways, Lowry would prefer to join the 76ers.

Nikola Vucevic, Magic: Multiple teams have expressed interest in the All-Star center, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, including the Celtics, Heat, Hornets and Spurs. The asking price will be high, though, because Vucevic is in the midst of a career year and under contract for two more seasons.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs: No need for any anonymous sources. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich just came right out and said Aldridge will not be with the team moving forward as San Antonio works through trade scenarios.

“ We’ve mutually agreed to work on some opportunities for him, and that will be elsewhere. So, he won’t be with the team moving forward.” – Gregg Popovich on the Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge mutually agreeing to part ways. pic.twitter.com/CCXk0w9x04 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) March 11, 2021

Andre Drummond, Cavaliers: The 27-year-old big man continues to sit out games as the Cavs search for the best possible trade package. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that Cleveland is “playing hardball” and won’t simply give away Drummond.

P.J. Tucker, Rockets: Multiple contenders have expressed interest in Tucker, who fits just about anywhere, but he may not be the only Houston player on the trade block. One assistant general manager told Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer that the Rockets are “gonna burn the house down” and kick off a rebuild.

UPDATE: Tucker is heading to Milwaukee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick. Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee’s FRP pick unless it falls 1-9. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

NBA trade rumors and news

