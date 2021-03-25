Westpac will not confirm reports of 48 branch closures

Westpac Group has refused to confirm reports it is closing scores of branches in Australia, saying it is consultation with its staff about potential changes.

The Financial Services Union claimed today that the bank will close 48 branches around Australia and merge others in cuts to its national branch network.

The union said the closures involve branches under the Westpac, St George, Bank SA and Bank of Melbourne franchises.

Westpac said it is in consultation with staff about potential mergers of bank branches in metropolitan areas. (AAP )

“The closures affect the jobs and livelihoods of 165 staff,” the union said in a statement today.

“Staff at the affected branches have been notified. A process of redeployment has been proposed by the bank.

“However, redundancies are also likely in many locations.”

A spokesman for Westpac told nine.com.au it was reviewing bank branches in metropolitan areas.

“We are currently in consultation with our people regarding branches in metro areas with low utilisation, where there is a nearby branch within 5km and where customers are preferring the convenience and increased safety of contactless, cashless and digital channels.”

Westpac said there has been a giant shift in banking towards digital and cashless operations. (AAP)

The spokesman said there had been a “seismic shift” in banking towards digital and cashless banking, while bank branches had experienced declining customers.