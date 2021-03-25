Westpac will not confirm reports of 48 branch closures

The union said the closures involve branches under the Westpac, St George, Bank SA and Bank of Melbourne franchises.
“The closures affect the jobs and livelihoods of 165 staff,” the union said in a statement today.
“Staff at the affected branches have been notified. A process of redeployment has been proposed by the bank.
“However, redundancies are also likely in many locations.”
A spokesman for Westpac told nine.com.au it was reviewing bank branches in metropolitan areas.
“We are currently in consultation with our people regarding branches in metro areas with low utilisation, where there is a nearby branch within 5km and where customers are preferring the convenience and increased safety of contactless, cashless and digital channels.”
The spokesman said there had been a “seismic shift” in banking towards digital and cashless banking, while bank branches had experienced declining customers.
As part of an overhaul of its customer service operations, Westpac said it is creating 300 new jobs at its Victoria call centre.