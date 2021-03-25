Viola Davis Leads Tributes to Late Star Jessica Walter

WENN

The ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ actress, along with other actors, pays homage to the ‘Arrested Development’ star after the latter died at the age of 80 at her home in New York City.

AceShowbiz –

Henry Winkler and Viola Davis are leading tributes to actress Jessica Walter following her death on Wednesday (24Mar21).

Salutes are pouring in on social media after the “Arrested Development” star’s daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirmed her mother’s passing on Thursday.

“Happy Days” star Winkler, who worked with Walter on the cult comedy, tweets, “OH NO…We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT… It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row.”

Fellow “Arrested Development” co-star David Cross adds, “I just heard the s**tty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV’s greatest characters.”

And Davis also paid her respects on social media, writing, “Oh man!! I loved you Jessica Walter. I grew up watching you AND admiring you. Always consistently excellent. Rest well.”

Meanwhile, the late star’s “Archer” castmate Amber Nash tweeted, “I was so lucky to have had the opportunity to work with and know Jessica. She was the best of us. She would wait for a moment and then blow us all out of the water with the funniest thing you’ve ever heard. I learned so much from Jessica. A classy gal indeed.”

There have also been tributes from Tony Hale, Aisha Tyler, Heather Matarazzo, Elaine Hendrix, filmmakers Paul Feig and Edgar Wright, and Dylan Gelula, who played the granddaughter of Walter’s character in 2014 TV comedy “Jennifer Falls“, and writes, “jessica played my grandmother on one of my 1st jobs in 2014. i got to meet one of the sharpest funniest hardest working actors ill ever know right out of the gate. once she turned to me and said ‘dont let them f**k with you.’ im still not positive what she meant but she was right (sic).”

<br />

Meanwhile, Viola Davis penned, “Oh man!! I loved you Jessica Walter. I grew up watching you AND admiring you. Always consistently excellent. Rest well [love emoji].”