Uniswap V3 is here, but was it worth the wait? March 17–24 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Finance Redefined: Uniswap V3 is here, but was it worth the wait? March 17–24

Finance Redefined is Cointelegraph’s weekly DeFi-centric newsletter, delivered to subscribers every Wednesday.

Uniswap V3 was publicly announced yesterday and I didn’t really get a chance to write about it, so I wanted to dedicate this newsletter to a review of V3 and the AMM space in general.