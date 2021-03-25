U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.62% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.62%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.62%, while the index added 0.52%, and the index added 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 3.32% or 7.95 points to trade at 247.19 at the close. Meanwhile, American Express Company (NYSE:) added 2.79% or 3.86 points to end at 142.28 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.34% or 3.50 points to 152.78 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which fell 3.39% or 4.52 points to trade at 128.64 at the close. Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.95% or 4.09 points to end at 205.44 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 1.33% or 3.12 points to 232.34.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 11.11% to 54.11, Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:) which was up 8.19% to settle at 144.90 and Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which gained 7.67% to close at 16.43.

The worst performers were Discovery Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.76% to 57.75 in late trade, Discovery Communications C Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.42% to settle at 51.04 and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.35% to 66.35 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:) which rose 62.32% to 9.22, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 57.13% to settle at 25.800 and Immutep Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which gained 39.92% to close at 3.680.

The worst performers were Wisekey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.51% to 14.26 in late trade, Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.61% to settle at 1.71 and Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.71% to 24.0300 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 62.32% or 3.54 to 9.22. Shares in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 5-year lows; down 26.61% or 0.62 to 1.71.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 6.56% to 19.81.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.03% or 0.45 to $1725.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.97% or 0.57 to hit $59.13 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 1.22% or 0.75 to trade at $62.42 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.16% to 1.1783, while USD/JPY rose 0.05% to 109.22.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.800.