U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to Lowest in a Year as Rebound Gathers Momentum By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — The U.S. labor market’s healing process appeared to pick up speed last week, as the number of people filing initial claims for jobless benefits fell to its lowest level in almost a year.

The Department of Labor said that fell to 684,000 from 781,000 the previous week. Last week’s figure was revised up slightly from an initial estimate of 770,000.

The number of also fell by some 260,000 to 3.87 million, its lowest since March last year.