Two men charged over Queensland network

Two men have been arrested in Melbourne and Brisbane by counter-terrorism police over their alleged involvement in a Queensland-based network.

The Australian Federal Police said the men “are alleged to have played senior roles in a South-East Queensland-based syndicate who maintained religiously motivated violent extremist ideology and a desire to travel to Syria to engage in hostile activities”.

Both men have been charged after their arrests.

One of the men was arrested in Melbourne. (AFP)

One of the men appeared in the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court yesterday and will be extradited to Queensland.

The second man is expected to face the Brisbane Magistrate’s Court today.