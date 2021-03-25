Trina Approves Idea of Going Against Lil’ Kim on ‘Verzuz’

Instagram

The ‘Love and Hip Hop: Miami’ star also shares that should the two face each other in the battle, it will not be tense as she says, ‘I won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing.’

Trina is more than ready to face Lil’ Kim on “Verzuz”. During her appearance on 103.5 “The Beat”, the Miami star revealed that she’d be down to go hit-to-hit in a popular song battle show against her former rival.

In the interview, Trina discussed a female emcee that she thought would be the best to go against her on the show. When the host name-dropped the Queen Bee, the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star was quick to express agreement.

“Kim is that b***h. Let’s be very clear,” so she said of the Brooklyn star. “When I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. This is the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s okay to talk that lethal s**t.”

Further gushing over the “Lady Marmalade” spitter, Trina continued, “Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she got mad records.”

Trina also added that should the two face each other in the battle, it won’t be tense. “I won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing,” she explained. “I’m probably gonna be so much more engaged in her records than anything cuz it’ll go back to when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like fanned out…That’s just what I would say. That’s just my little opinion, but nobody reached out.”

Trina and Kim have been friends for a long time, but they infamously used to beef for an unknown reason. The pair reconciled after the deaths of Trina’s mother and Kim’s father. “On this very day I found out my Daddy passed away. I was so distraught and had to put on a brave face, and keep working because I had a show that same night,” Kim posted a picture of her together with Trina back in 2019.

“When @trinarockstarr came into my dressing room we instantly bonded. She comforted me, and it was exactly what I needed in that moment. It’s as if her Mom and my Dad brought us together and healed our friendship. We both have angels watching over us,” she went on saying.