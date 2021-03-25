Trevor Noah and Jada Pinkett Smith Are Among Big Winners

WENN/Avalon

While Trevor gets recognized for his hosting role and Jada picks up prize for her talk show series, Jamie Foxx’s ‘Soul’ takes home two trophies on the third night of the awards show.

Trevor Noah and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s TV and Internet hits and Jamie Foxx‘s beloved film “Soul” were among the big winners at the third night of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards in America on Wednesday, March 24.

Comedian Noah picked up the Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) for his work on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“, while Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris claimed the Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series for their Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk”.

Meanwhile, “Soul” took home trophies for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture and the film’s star, Jamie Foxx, scored the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture. Another Disney hit, “Doc McStuffins”, also doubled up, landing the Outstanding Animated Series, while Laya DeLeon Hayes’ voice talents earned her the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television).

The full list of NCAAP Image Awards winners over the past three nights is: