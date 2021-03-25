Trevor Noah and Jada Pinkett Smith Are Among Big Winners

While Trevor gets recognized for his hosting role and Jada picks up prize for her talk show series, Jamie Foxx’s ‘Soul’ takes home two trophies on the third night of the awards show.
Trevor Noah and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s TV and Internet hits and Jamie Foxx‘s beloved film “Soul” were among the big winners at the third night of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards in America on Wednesday, March 24.
Comedian Noah picked up the Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) for his work on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“, while Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris claimed the Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series for their Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk”.
Meanwhile, “Soul” took home trophies for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture and the film’s star, Jamie Foxx, scored the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture. Another Disney hit, “Doc McStuffins”, also doubled up, landing the Outstanding Animated Series, while Laya DeLeon Hayes’ voice talents earned her the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television).
The full list of NCAAP Image Awards winners over the past three nights is:
- Outstanding Talk Series: “Red Table Talk”
- Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show: “Celebrity Family Feud“
- Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special): “VERZUZ”
- Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): “The New York Times Presents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor”
- Outstanding Children’s Program: “Family Reunion”
- Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin – “Black-ish“
- Outstanding Animated Series: “Doc McStuffins”
- Outstanding Animated Motion Picture: “Soul“
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television): Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture: Jamie Foxx – “Soul“
- Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“
- Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud“
- Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series: Loretta Devine – “P-Valley”
- Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television): Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”
- Special Award – Founder’s Award: Toni Vaz
- Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (Episode 112 ‘Ego Death’)
- Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” (Episode 104 ‘The Spider Web’)
- Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special: Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”
- Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture: Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”
- Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Anya Adams – “Black-ish” (Episode 611 ‘Hair Day’)
- Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” (Episode 101 ‘Remembrance’)
- Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special: Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love“
- Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture: Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard“
- Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama: “#FreeRayshawn“
- Outstanding Performance in a Short Form: Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn“
- Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction: Between The Scenes – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“
- Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action): “Black Boy Joy”
- Outstanding Short-Film (Animated): “Canvas”
- Special Award – Spingarn Medal: Misty Copeland
- Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction: “The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley
- Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction: “A Promised Land” – Barack Obama
- Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author: “We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings
- Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography: The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne
- Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional: “Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry
- Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry: “The Age of Phillis” – Honoree Jeffers
- Outstanding Literary Work – Children: “She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
- Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens: “Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson
- Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture): Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”
- Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture): Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!“
- Outstanding Documentary (Film): “John Lewis: Good Trouble”
- Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special): “The Last Dance“
- Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year: Madison Potts
- Special Award – Activist of the Year: Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony